Drought warning issued in New York City, Hudson Valley

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul elevated 15 counties, including New York City, to drought warning status on Monday due to a continued shortage of rainfall and declining levels of streamflow and groundwater.

Counties under the drought warning are Bronx, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schoharie, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester. New York State is encouraging residents in affectedcounties, particularly those dependent onprivategroundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.

New Yorkers should take action to reduce water usage. In New York City, water saving tips are available by calling 311 or by visiting the Water's Water Savings Tips website at http://nyc.gov/savewater.

"Recent unseasonably warm weather and lack of precipitation have led to dry conditions for many counties in New York, resulting in Hudson Valley and New York City area counties being elevated to drought warning status and a statewide drought watch," Governor Hochul said.

Most of the Tri-State area, including New York City, is now in a severe drought, according to the Drought Monitor.

The severe drought area includes the city, the Hudson Valley, western Fairfield and western Nassau counties, and all of northern New Jersey.

Extreme drought conditions exist in Ocean County and other parts of South Jersey.

Drought levels are measured by the lack of available water. A severe drought means there's a high fire risk, potential water shortages, and possible water restrictions.

"Our city vehicles may look a bit dirtier, and our subways may look a bit dustier, but it's what we have to do to delay or stave off a more serious drought emergency. We need New Yorkers to continue to save water, too, so we can water our parks and fill our pools this coming summer. New Yorkers always look out for each other. We are resilient and we will get through this together," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

There are four levels of drought advisories in New York: watch, warning, emergency, and disaster. There are no mandatory restrictions under a drought watch.

Under a drought warning, voluntary water conservation is intensified and public water supplies and industries are advised to update and implement local drought contingency plans. Local agencies make plans in case of emergency declaration. This will not impact any wildfire efforts. New York State encourages ongoing water conservation to ensure adequate supply for all emergency uses.

A map of drought conditions in New York state is available on the DEC website.

To protect water resources, homeowners in regions under the drought watch or drought warning are encouraged to voluntarily reduce water use and follow these tips:

Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers or air conditioners to water plants.

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks.

Fix leaking pipes, fixtures, toilets, hoses and faucets.

Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry.

Take shorter showers or fill the bathtub partly.

Install water saving plumbing fixtures.

Don't run the tap to make water hot or cold.

Wash cars less frequently.

Visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's WaterSensefor more tips on saving water indoors and outdoors. DEC has been a WaterSense partner since 2014.

In New Jersey, the Department of Environmental Protection issued a drought warning earlier this month.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says conditions in the state are the driest they have been in nearly 120 years.

Some information from the Associated Press and AccuWeather

