Remembering Pope Francis' 2015 visit to New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For six days in September 2015, Pope Francis made a historic visit to the United States, visiting some of the country's biggest cities and speaking to massive crowds of the faithful along the way.

In the span of a few days, the pope went to Washington to meet with the president and address a joint session of Congress; delivered a speech before the United Nations and visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York City; then spoke at the World Meeting of Families and celebrated Mass on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

The pope's itinerary called for him to spend just under 40 hours in NYC, arriving Thursday evening at 5 p.m. and leaving Saturday morning just before 9 a.m. He was a part of six major events that spanned Manhattan -- from the Financial District up to East Harlem.

Eyewitness News is looking back at his impactful visit to New York City after news of the pontiff's death at the age of 88.

Leading prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral

On the evening of Sept. 24, 2015, Pope Francis arrived at JFK Airport in New York City before making his way to St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City to lead the evening prayers, or vespers.

Once at the front of the cathedral, the pope stopped to bless a young woman in a wheelchair who cried tears of joy upon his touch.

Nuns in the pews erupted in applause when he thanked them for their service. Francis described religious sisters as "women of strength" and "fighters" who had a "spirit of courage" as they served at the forefront of the church.

He said he wanted to offer "a big thank-you and to tell you that I love you very much."

Jim Dolan reports from Midtown.

The pope raised the issue of the clergy sex-abuse crisis, by consoling clergy for the suffering the scandal had caused them.

The comments have angered advocates for victims, who say American bishops only took decisive action to stop perpetrators when lawsuits and government investigations revealed documents that showed the scope of the problem.

A Vatican spokesman defended the pope's remarks, saying it was appropriate to recognize the bishops' extensive reforms over more than a decade in response to the scandal.

Address at the United Nations

On the morning of Friday, Sept. 25, the pontiff became the fourth pope to address the United Nations.

The first issue that Pope Francis addressed in his speech was the importance of protecting the environment, a common theme throughout this trip.

Pope Francis started Friday at the United Nations.

"The ecological crisis, and the large-scale destruction of biodiversity, can threaten the very existence of the human species," he said, according to a translated version of the speech released by the Holy See.

The pope spoke out against war and conflict, specifically citing Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, Libya, South Sudan and parts of Africa.

Towards the end of the speech, he quoted El Gaucho Martin Fierro, "a classic of literature in my native land," in order to express how people should "keep a true bond" between one another.

Multi-religious gathering at the 9/11 Memorial

Pope Francis attended a multi-religious gathering at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, with Jewish, Muslim, Sikh and other leaders involved in the ceremony.

Pope Francis said a prayer and laid a white rose at the slabs with the names of the victims by one of the two reflecting pools. He then met with several relatives of first responders who died in the attack.

"I feel many different emotions standing here at Ground Zero, where thousands of lives were taken in a senseless act of destruction. Here grief is palpable," he said.

Pope Francis delivered remarks at the 9/11 Memorial in New York during a ceremony with other religious leaders.

Visit to Harlem elementary school

The pope next went to Harlem to visit Our Lady Queen of Angels Elementary School.

He met with a select group of third- and fourth-graders at the school.

Then 24 students from four Catholic schools throughout Harlem sang for the Holy Father and gave presentations on projects relating to issues important to him, such as the environment and service to others.

Caring for the environment and worries about climate change are the big issues Pope Francis talks about. In New York, some children who will get to meet the pope are taking on those issues.

Greeting the faithful in Central Park

Tens of thousands of people then greeted Pope Francis as he rode through Central Park.

Some 80,000 people screamed, cheered, waved flags, and snapped pictures as the pope went by.

The attendees were issued tickets through a lottery system. Pope Francis, always smiling, waved and blessed the crowd.

A camera positioned behind the pontiff gave a look at what he saw during the parade.

Video shows Pope Francis' perspective as he rode through Central Park Friday.

Mass at Madison Square Garden

At the conclusion of the parade, the pope celebrated Mass for 18,000 people at Madison Square Garden.

Pope Francis praised big cities for their diversity and culture but warned that they can also make their people feel they don't belong, shunning them and treating them like second-class citizens.

Jim Dolan reports from Madison Square Garden.

During the Mass, Francis emphasized a point he has made throughout his U.S. trip: the need to welcome foreigners and marginalized people.

In his homily, he also cited "children who go without schooling, those deprived without medical insurance, the homeless, the forgotten elderly."

He says God "frees us from anonymity, from a life of emptiness and selfishness." He also says, "God is living in our cities," and so is the church.

Diana Williams spoke with a woman who shared her emotional reaction to seeing Pope Francis in his procession through Central Park.

