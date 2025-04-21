After lifetime of pain, woman shares how being blessed twice by Pope Francis changed her life

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the young woman's healing experience.

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the young woman's healing experience.

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the young woman's healing experience.

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the young woman's healing experience.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Meeting Pope Francis is an immensely meaningful experience for Catholics.

But 25-year-old Stephanie Gaboud had the honor of being blessed twice by Pope Francis after a lifetime of pain.

After a lifetime of pain, more than 20 agonizing back surgeries, time with Pope Francis brought "the most comfort" she has ever felt.

Gaboud first met him when she was in St. Patrick's Cathedral in 2015.

"He touched me, and I was in tears that night," Gaboud told Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charlesworth.

Asked if Gaboud was calmed or felt an energy from his holiness, she recalled, "It felt like the Holy Spirit was there with me." Gaboud also acknowledged she felt better and a comfort fall over her.

Pope Francis caught Gaboud out of the corner of his eye, stepped forward to embrace her, and made the sign of the cross on her forehead.

"He had a huge smile on his face," she said.

This was in 2015. At the time Gaboud was 17, every day in agonizing pain and no doctor would touch her. Surgery was too risky.

After the Pope's blessing, Gaboud's lifelong guardian, Pat, suddenly was able to find a willing surgeon, and after that, Gaboud was like a new person.

Eyewitness News' Sade Baderinwa was right there in St. Pats when the blessing happened, covering Pope Francis' visit to New York.

"No more pain," Gaboud said when asked what she would tell her teenage self. "No more suffering. Gone."

This past March, Gaboud had a chance to be with Pope Francis again, this time in Rome.

"I said Papa Francisco thank you for healing me, because I've been through so much," she said.

Gaboud says the moments with the Pope changed her life.

She is a phenomenon who knows nothing but gratitude.

"I think I'm very lucky," Gaboud said. "I mean, look at me, I'm blessed."

Gaboud thanks her guardian Pat for being with her since she was a baby girl, and making unforgettable moments with Pope Francis possible.

"If she wasn't here, I wouldn't be here today," said Gaboud. "I love her for it very much."

RELATED | Eyewitness News looks back on life and legacy of Pope Francis | Live updates



----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.