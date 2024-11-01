Crews battle brush fire near former ski resort in Rockaway Township, NJ

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are battling a multi-acre brush fire that broke out in New Jersey on Friday morning.
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as the fire burned through the Craigmeur Recreation Complex in Morris County.
Dubbed the "Craigmeur Lookout Wildfire," the blaze was first reported around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday and is growing.
Unofficial local firefighter estimates say the fire has consumed about 50 acres. According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, it is currently a "multi acre" fire that is 0% contained.
The Green Pond Volunteer Fire Department and NJ Forest Fire Service are battling the wildfire on the ground, and a helicopter is expected to assist later on Friday.
The incident takes place near an October 19 fire on Jacobs Road that burned for four days.
According to officials, New Jersey is at the highest level of fire restrictions, with more than 350 wildfires since September 15.
Craigmeur was the site of a well known ski resort for decades, before closing in 1997. The site is now abandoned.
