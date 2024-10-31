New York state trooper shot in leg on Southern State Parkway in West Hempstead

Phil Taitt reports on the officer's condition from West Hempstead.

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- A New York state trooper was shot on the Southern State Parkway in West Hempstead on Long Island.

The trooper was hit in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in the parkway's westbound lanes, near exit 17, at around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.

He was struck in the leg and taken to Nassau University Medical Center in stable condition.

A fellow trooper provided aid before the trooper was rushed to the hospital.

The suspect fled westbound in a black Dodge Charger. It had a temporary NJ license plate with the number 997636T. The vehicle is further described as having custom matte gray dual exhaust tips.

The NYPD and other law enforcement agencies were alerted of the vehicle possibly fleeing into New York City, but it was not immediately located.

It is unknown what prompted the interaction with the trooper, but law enforcement has seen an increase in criminal activity involving vehicles with temporary or paper license plates.

Drivers were being diverted at exit 18, Eagle Avenue. All lanes are closed on the westbound side, eastbound lanes are open. To avoid the traffic backup, Heather O'Rourke suggests getting off the Southern State Parkway at exit 19.

