Police investigating after 3 people shot, killed in Longwood, the Bronx: police

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot and killed in the Bronx on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at 613 Southern Blvd. in the Longwood section.

Police say they received a 911 call of three people shot inside of the location.

They found three victims, a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, a 67-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head and a 57-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the body.

The 57-year-old man and 57-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 34-year-old man was taken to Lincoln Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

There's no description of the suspect, or word on what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

