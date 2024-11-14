Severe drought takes hold across the Tri-State

Sam Champion has the latest on the drought in NYC.

Sam Champion has the latest on the drought in NYC.

Sam Champion has the latest on the drought in NYC.

Sam Champion has the latest on the drought in NYC.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Most of the Tri-State area, including New York City, is now in a severe drought, according to the Drought Monitor.

The severe drought area includes the city, the Hudson Valley, western Fairfield and western Nassau counties, and all of northern New Jersey.

Extreme drought conditions exist in Ocean County and other parts of South Jersey.

Drought levels are measured by the lack of available water. A severe drought means there's a high fire risk, potential water shortages, and possible water restrictions.

Of particular concern is New York City's water supply system, which typically hovers around 79% capacity at this time of year. It's currently at 62%.

A drought watch was issued in New York last week. Mayor Eric Adams urged residents to take shorter showers, fix dripping faucets and conserve water.

Just 0.01 inches (0.02 cm) of rain fell last month in Central Park, where October normally brings about 4.4 inches (11.2 cm) of precipitation, National Weather Service records show.

City Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala said it was the driest October in over 150 years of records.

In New Jersey, the Department of Environmental Protection issued a drought warning earlier this week.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says conditions in the state are the driest they have been in nearly 120 years.

State geologist Steven Domber said water levels are declining across New Jersey.

"They are well below long-term averages, and they're trending down," he said. "They will continue to drop over the coming weeks unless we get significant rainfall."

He said about half the public water systems in New Jersey are experiencing close to normal demand for water, but 40% are seeing higher demand than usual.

It could take 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain to meaningfully improve conditions in New Jersey, officials said.

The extreme dry conditions have fueled numerous brush fires in New York and New Jersey in recent weeks.

The biggest wildfire continued to burn along the New York-New Jersey border. The Jennings Creek Wildfire has consumed nearly 5,000 acres as of Thursday. An 18-year-old volunteer firefighter lost his life over the weekend when a tree fell on him while fighting the flames.

Drought and high brush fire conditions could persist for weeks without any meaningful rain, AccuWeather says.

The brush fire risk will again surge to high levels on Friday as the dry air, drying brush and gusty winds can quickly spread any flames that ignite.

New York and New Jersey have issued burn bans to reduce risk of brush and wildfires. The ban prohibits the starting of outdoor fires statewide for purposes of brush and debris disposal, camp fires and open fires used for cooking.

Some tips to converse water:

Take five-minute showers

Only run a load of laundry or dishes when full

Turn off water when brushing teeth

Install low-flow shower-hands, faucets, and toilets.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has more tips on its website.

Some information from the Associated Press and AccuWeather

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.