Wildfire burns in Pompton Lakes as firefighters continue to battle flames across New Jersey

Marcus Solis is live in Pompton Lakes with more on the wildfires burning across New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Multiple wildfires in New Jersey prompted a smoke advisory and stretched firefighters to the limits as flames burned from the Pinelands in the central and western parts of the state to the New York City suburbs.

A new wildfire is burning near Cannonball Road in Pompton Lakes, Passaic County. The 100-acre fire was first reported around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

As of 10 a.m. on Saturday, the fire is 0% contained.

Officials say 55 structures are threatened by the fire, but there are no evacuations at this time.

"I have full confidence that our Forest Service and our local volunteer fire departments will catch it under control," Pompton Lakes Mayor Michael Serra said.

Cannonball Road remains closed at DuPoint Place as firefighters work to put out flames. The right northbound lane of Interstate 287 is also closed because of the wildfire.

The NJ Forest Fire Service has deployed engines, ground crews and a helicopter have been deployed to aid in relief efforts as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"We ask that the public please use common sense. We ask that they certainly don't discard any cigarette butts, any other smoking or burning material," said Shawn Judy, the assistant forest fire warden for the NJ Forest Fire Service.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY WILDFIRES

Current weather conditions are prime for these types of fires to occur. It's extremely dry, windy, and there's low humidity.

A red flag warning remains in effect on Saturday because weather conditions could help spread fires quickly. Stage 3 fire restrictions are also in effect statewide, which prohibits all fires unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas or electricity.

New Jersey has not received measurable precipitation in over a month, the weather service said, setting a new record.

Smoke from the wildfires also impacted air quality in New York City, which was dealing with its own brush fires.

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Brittany Bell explains where the smoke from the wildfires could impact the Tri-State area:

Meteorologist Brittany Bell explains where the smoke from the NJ wildfires could impact our area and air quality.

OTHER WILDFIRES

Palisades Interstate Parkway Wildfire

Another fire broke out along the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs in Bergen County, across the Hudson River from New York, near the Rockefeller Lookout.

It was smaller than other wildfires burning in New Jersey, each of which had burned less than a square mile as of late Thursday.

The 39-acre wildfire is 40% contained, and no homes were threatened by it.

Henry Hudson Drive is currently closed as crews remain on scene to assist in fighting the fire.

Burlington and Camden Counties Wildfire

Other wildfires are also burning further south in New Jersey, including the Bethany Run Wildfire in Burlington and Camden counties, which has burned 360 acres.

Flames could be seen shooting up into the air on Thursday night, with thick plumes of smoke billowing above.

The fire is 90% contained as of Friday night. While 104 structures are threatened, none were being evacuated Friday afternoon.

Gloucester County Wildfire

The Pheasant Run Wildfire is also burning in the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area in Gloucester County.

The fire was first spotted by the Blue Anchor Fire Tower on Thursday afternoon. As of Friday evening, the 133-acre wildfire is 75% contained.

There are currently no structures threatened and no roads impacted.

Jackson Township Wildfire

And in Jackson Township in Ocean County, the Shotgun Wildfire has burned 350 acres and is now 90% contained.

The wildfire was first reported on Wednesday afternoon, and while 25 structures were threatened by the flames, evacuation orders were lifted in the evening.

Joann Bertone lives near the Jackson fire, and described animal and horse owners scrambling to arrange trailers to carry them to safety.

"It was extremely scary," she said. "I was up all night. It was nerve-wracking."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

