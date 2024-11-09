Firefighters responding to large brush fire in Prospect Park, Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The FDNY is responding to a large brush fire in Prospect Park, Brooklyn on Friday night.

Fire officials said it is a 2-alarm fire as of 8:30 p.m.

The FDNY is utilizing drone technology to identify hot spots and specialized brush fire units.

Firefighters responded to a call just after 6:30 p.m. for a report of a brush fire in the area of Nethermead.

12 units and 60 fire and EMS personnel are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

