Firefighters responding to large brush fire in Prospect Park, Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The FDNY is responding to a large brush fire in Prospect Park, Brooklyn on Friday night.
Fire officials said it is a 2-alarm fire as of 8:30 p.m.
The FDNY is utilizing drone technology to identify hot spots and specialized brush fire units.
Firefighters responded to a call just after 6:30 p.m. for a report of a brush fire in the area of Nethermead.
12 units and 60 fire and EMS personnel are on the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.