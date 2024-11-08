4 wildfires burn in New Jersey with dry, windy conditions fanning flames

Raegan Medgie reports on the wildfires from the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Four brush fires continued to burn in New Jersey on Friday morning.

Weather conditions are prime for these types of fires to occur. It's dry, windy, and there's low humidity in New Jersey.

A wildfire along the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs has been burning since Thursday night.

The fire is burning inside Palisades Interstate Park, in the cliffs near the Rockefeller Lookout.

The right of the parkway is closed northbound for fire department activity near exit 1 in Englewood Cliffs.

Three other wildfires are currently burning further south in New Jersey.

The Bethany Run wildfire in Burlington and Camden Counties has burned more than 300 acres.

Flames could be seen shooting up into the air on Thursday night, with thick plumes of smoke billowing above.

The fire is only 50% contained.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service sent a post on social media saying it has made significant progress.

While 104 structures are threatened, none were being evacuated Friday morning.

The Pheasant Run Wildfire is also burning in the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area in Gloucester County.

And in Jackson Township in Ocean County, the Shotgun Wildfire has burned 350 acres and is now 60% contained.

