17-year-old teenager fatally shot in the chest, another man dead after shooting in Bayside

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Two people are dead, including a teenager, after gunfire erupted in Queens overnight.

The fatal shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Saturday near Oceania Street and 48th Avenue.

According to the NYPD, police responded after someone called 911 for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers found 17-year-old Neo Secaira with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police also found a 28-year-old man, identified as Frank Liu, shot in the head at the scene.

First responders transported both victims to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Authorities are now trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

