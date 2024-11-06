15 structures evacuated as wildfire burns in Ocean County, New Jersey

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- More than a dozen structures are being evacuated as a wildfire burns in Ocean County, New Jersey.

The state's Forest Fire Service said Wednesday afternoon the evacuation of 15 structures is in progress on South Stump Tavern Road.

A total of 25 structures are threatened, officials said.

There was no immediate word on the size of this fire.

The Forest Fire Service said it has responded with fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews. It also has a helicopter overhead for observation.

Few other details were released.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.