Man shot, killed near school in Ridgewood, Queens; police searching for group of suspects

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed near a school in Queens on Tuesday, according to police.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. at 1726 George St. in Ridgewood.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot in the torso.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital, originally in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Police describe the suspects as a group of males who fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

