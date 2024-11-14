Officials said the fire is 50% contained, marking significant progress over 24 hours

Jennings Creek Wildfire closes Greenwood Lake schools for the rest of the week, fire 50% contained

The Greenwood Lake Union Free School District is closed due to the wildfire for the rest of the week.

WARWICK, New York (WABC) -- The Jennings Creek Wildfire continued to grow along the New York-New Jersey border on Thursday, but progress is being made to contain it.

Officials said Wednesday evening that 4,383 acres are on fire -- including 2,100 acres in New York and 2,283 in New Jersey.

However, significant progress has been made to quell the fire, with containment jumping from 30% to 50% by Wednesday night.

Due to the fire, there is no school in the Greenwood Lake Union Free School District Thursday and Friday.

Firefighting activities, including backburning, will create additional smoke in the area.

The district's two schools will be closed as anticipated conditions mean, "There is going to be much more smoke in the area tomorrow. There is going to be larger flames on the side of the mountain."

The district has just the two schools, an elementary and middle school. Decisions about next week will be made over the weekend.

For high school, students choose to go to Chester Academy or Warwick High School. Those school districts are open, but the Greenwood district will not be providing transportation to those high schools for the rest of the week.

In New Jersey, officials say two residential structures are currently being threatened, but no evacuations have been ordered.

There has been no significant rain since September, creating very dry conditions and dry fallen leaves on the ground -- prompting New Jersey officials to issue a Drought Warning on Wednesday.

"New Jersey is experiencing unprecedented weather conditions-as a result of climate change-that require us to take these precautionary measures now," Governor Phil Murphy said. "It can be challenging to adjust our daily habits, but it is imperative that we all work together, heed the guidance to conserve water, and use the utmost caution outdoors to reduce the risk of wildfire as dry conditions continue statewide."

On the heels of Murphy's announcement of a drought warning, the largest water utility in the state has now issued a statewide mandatory conservation notice.

"We are dedicated to responsible water management and are prepared to support Governor Murphy and the NJ DEP's action to move New Jersey to Drought Warning status," said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. "Our customers can trust that we are closely tracking water conditions and are prepared to take additional measures to support statewide water preservation efforts. However, it is critical for everyone to work together and conserve water now."

New Jersey residents are urged to avoid outdoor fires and lighting fires in firepits, let lawns go dormant for the season, winterize irrigation systems, water flowers and shrubs only as necessary, fix leaky faucets, and upgrade showerheads to low-flow versions.

The last New Jersey statewide Drought Emergency with mandatory water use restrictions began in March 2002 and lasted until January 2003. The last time there was a Drought Watch in the state was in 2022, beginning in August and it was lifted in December.

On Wednesday evening, Rockland County in New York issued a drought watch, encouraging residents to conserve water.

"Back in 2022 when this County was faced with a water emergency, the people of Rockland stepped up to do the right thing and cut back water usage 15 percent below average," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day. "I am once again asking our residents to do their part and reduce water usage until we surpass this drought."

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the brush fire is one of 11 burning across the state and conditions remain dire. She issued a statewide burn ban until November 30.

"It is critical to avoid any outdoor burning at this time. Remember to report any fires immediately to authorities, stay alert, and monitor your local forecast and law enforcement alerts." she said.

The ban prohibits the starting of outdoor fires statewide for purposes of brush and debris disposal, as well as uncontained campfires, recreational fires and open fires used for cooking. Backyard fire pits and contained campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are small, contained cooking fires.

New Jersey issued a burn ban in October.

The Jennings Creek fire started burning in Orange County, New York, and Passaic County, New Jersey over the weekend.

The fire claimed the life of an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter, Dariel Vasquez.

