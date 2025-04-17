Local singer who relies on delivery app income turns to 7OYS after account wrongfully suspended

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Prospect Heights man found himself with no source of income when his Uber Eats account was suddenly suspended, so he called 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda to serve up some results.

Orlando James, who makes R &B music under the name TJ Vegan, released his first single "You" on November 1. But as a longtime artist and creative, James relies on food deliveries to support his music and pay the bills. With more than eight years of service, 15,000 deliveries under his belt, and a 5-star rating, he takes pride in his work.

"I love my job. I'm a hard-working child and grandchild of immigrants, and working means everything to me," James told Eyewitness News.

After completing a regular day of deliveries on his bike on January 25, James found his Uber Eats account deactivated. He told Nina Pineda that he was accused of billing for trips he wasn't taking.

"That's not the case, because customers would have immediately complained," he explained.

James checked his order history and didn't see a single missed delivery, so he provided proof and filed an appeal with Uber Eats. James' account remained frozen through multiple attempts to contact the food delivery company.

Despite his stellar service records, James lost his only source of income.

"I haven't been able to pay my rent, I haven't been able to take care of any of my bills, and it's been a tremendous burden," he said.

That's when James put in an order for 7 On Your Side.

7 On Your Side contacted Uber Eats and within a week, James was back in business. Uber Eats did not provide a comment.

"I'm so thankful for all you do for New Yorkers every day," James told Pineda. "Thank you Nina!"

