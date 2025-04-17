Stabbing at Inwood, Manhattan deli kills 1, injures 2

Janice Yu reports from the scene of the deadly stabbing in Inwood, Manhattan.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed, and two others were injured in a triple stabbing at a deli in Manhattan.

The stabbings happened at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Ameer Deli and Grill on Broadway and West 212th Street in Inwood.

A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and died at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital.

A 20-year-old was slashed was in the neck, he was rushed to Harlem Hospital.

A 21-year-old was stabbed in the hand and back and went to New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital.

The two injured men are expected to survive.

Investigators could be seen going in and out of the deli overnight, placing evidence markers on the ground.

Eyewitness New was told a knife and possibly a scalpel were used in the stabbings.

A suspect was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed at this point.

People in the neighborhood say they hear about violence far too often.

"I walk through here every day with my kids, coming home from work, and now I'm terrified because it could have been anybody, you know?" a resident said.

It's still unclear what led to the stabbings. At this point, investigators don't believe the person of interest and the victims know each other.

