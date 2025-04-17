Triple stabbing in Inwood leaves 1 person dead: police

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a triple stabbing in Manhattan on Wednesday night, according to police.

Officials say the stabbing took place at 4996 Broadway in Inwood.

They say three males were stabbed at the location, leaving one of the victims dead.

Police have not released any other details so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

