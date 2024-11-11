Jennings Creek Wildfire scorches 3,000 acres in NY, NJ

PASSAIC COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fire crews are continuing to fight a blaze in New York and New Jersey on Monday that killed a parks employee and postponed Veterans Day plans.

The Jennings Creek Wildfire has scorched more than 3,000 acres so far.

New Jersey's state forest fire service said Sunday that the blaze was threatening 25 structures, including two New Jersey homes. It had grown to 4.7 square miles and was 10% contained as of Sunday night.

The fire is blamed for the death of a New York State Parks employee. New York State Police identified the 18-year-old as Dariel Vasquez, an employee of the New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Department. Officials say he was hit by a tree while working with firefighters.

The East Ramapo Central School District told Eyewitness News that Vasquez was a graduate of the Class of 2024. A Go-Fund-Me campaign in the fallen volunteer firefighter's name has, so far, raised more than $45,000.

In West Milford, New Jersey, a Veterans Day ceremony was postponed to later in the month because of the firefighting effort, said Rudy Hass, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. commander.

"Many of those personnel currently engaged with the fires are veterans themselves, and right now we need to keep them in our thoughts as they spend many hours, day and night, doing all they can in order protect our great communities in that area," he posted online.

Both the New Jersey and New York forest fire services are joining forces to tackle the wildfires burning in Passaic County, NJ, and Orange County, NY.

"We had about 40 homes and residents that moved out voluntarily, we really didn't have to encourage them too much because they saw out their window a major firestorm coming their way," said Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus.

But crews are severely undermanned as most are just volunteer firefighters.

Despite the lack of efficient help, efforts to protect nearby homes continued into Monday morning.

Local businesses on Sunday night were quiet.

"I've never seen nothing like this," said Patricia Sampayo, who works in Greenwood Lake.

Sunday night's light rain was welcome, but not enough to offset the drought conditions or soak the ground. The fire has gotten into the roots of the trees, and can spread underground.

"It's like putting a bandaid on something. It will help, any kind of wet will help but the forest does not look great for the next couple of days. It looks dry. It looks not so humid. We'll take any water we get and we certainly need a lot of it," Thomas Howley, Greenwood Lake mayor, told Eyewitness News.

A burn ban has been in place since October 29 and officials continue to urge residents to not start fires oir use grills.

Since October 1, Donnelly says the NJ Forest Fire Service has responded to 537 wildfires that have burned 4,500 acres in total across the state. In the same time frame, there have been 60 wildfires in New York that have collectively burned more than 2,100 acres, according to Oldroyd.

OTHER WILDFIRES

Pompton Lakes Wildfire

Anthony Carlo has the latest on multiple wildfires burning throughout the Tri-State Area.

The fire in Pompton Lakes is 100 percent contained as of 6:30 p.m,. Sunday, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The 181-acre wildfire was burning in the area of Cannonball Road.

Early on in the fire fight there were 55 structures threatened, but no structures were evacuated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Palisades Interstate Parkway Wildfire

By 4 p.m. on Saturday, the NJ Forest Fire Service says it has contained 75% of the 39-acre wildfire burning near the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs, Bergen County.

There are currently no structures threatened and no evacuation orders.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Jackson Township Wildfire

By 6:30 p.m. on Friday, the Shotgun Wildfire has burned 350 acres and is now 90% contained in Jackson Township, Ocean County,

A man from Brick Township, New Jersey was charged with arson in connection to the Jackson Township wildfire.

Police say Richard Shashaty, 37, started the fire on Wednesday when he shot a gun, igniting the flames with the ammo. He will also face weapons charges in addition to the arson charge.

Shashaty surrendered himself to police on Saturday, and is currently in jail awaiting a hearing.

Joann Bertone lives near the Jackson fire, and described animal and horse owners scrambling to arrange trailers to carry them to safety.

"It was extremely scary," she said. "I was up all night. It was nerve-wracking."

