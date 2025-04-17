Crews battle massive house fire in Harding, Morris County

HARDING, New Jersey (WABC) -- A house went up in flames in Harding, Morris County, early Thursday morning.
The fire broke out in the home on Shaleborok Drive just before 5:45 a.m.
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as crews doused the flames with water.
Fire crews could be seen trucking water to the scene.
A guest house and trees surrounding the property also caught fire.
It's not yet known if there are any injuries.
Officials say that they had responded to a smaller fire at the home on Monday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
