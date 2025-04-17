24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Crews battle massive house fire in Harding, Morris County

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, April 17, 2025 10:58AM
Massive fire burns through home in Harding
John Del Giorno reports from over the scene of the fire from NewsCopter 7.

HARDING, New Jersey (WABC) -- A house went up in flames in Harding, Morris County, early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in the home on Shaleborok Drive just before 5:45 a.m.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as crews doused the flames with water.

Fire crews could be seen trucking water to the scene.

A guest house and trees surrounding the property also caught fire.

It's not yet known if there are any injuries.

Officials say that they had responded to a smaller fire at the home on Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

