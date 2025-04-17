Teen stabbed above eye in Midtown Manhattan; police searching for suspects

24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, April 17, 2025 9:58AM
14-year-old boy stabbed above eye in Midtown Manhattan; police searching for suspects
Josh Einiger has breaking details on the stabbing in Midtown.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a pair of suspects after a teen was stabbed above his eye in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday night.

The stabbing happened just after 7 p.m. at West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was stabbed just above his left eye.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police described the suspects as two males, one wearing a black and red-hooded sweatshirt with a ski mask, and one wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with a ski mask.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

