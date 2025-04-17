NYC beer deliveries get back on track after workers for distributors end strike

BRONX (WABC) -- The beer strike is over!

Six hundred unionized delivery workers for Manhattan Beer & Beverage Distributors had been on strike for two days in an ongoing dispute over pensions and other labor practices.

Thursday morning, Manhattan Beer Distributors released a statement saying, "We're pleased to announce we've reached an agreement and the strike is over."

The tentative agreement still has to be ratified by the members.

The strike had impacted customers who enjoy popular brands such as Corona, Coors, or Modelo.

Without a deal, restaurants, bars, and supermarkets throughout the city, Long Island, and Westchester would have been impacted.

