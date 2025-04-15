NYC beer deliveries affected as workers for distributors go on strike

Anthony Carlo has more on the workers for beer distributors on strike.

Anthony Carlo has more on the workers for beer distributors on strike.

Anthony Carlo has more on the workers for beer distributors on strike.

Anthony Carlo has more on the workers for beer distributors on strike.

BRONX (WABC) -- Hundreds of unionized workers are on strike over what they describe as unfair labor practices at their local beer distribution center.

The strike is impacting customers who enjoy popular brands such as Corona, Coors or Modelo.

"It seems like every contract we move backwards instead of forward and it has gotten to a point where they're basically trying to skin us to the bone," Delivery driver Manuel Maldonado said.

Maldonado ditched his beer route in the Bronx to join 600 unionized workers for Manhattan Beer and Beverage Distributors as they strike.

"I understand this is going to affect a lot of New Yorkers but just be patient with us because we are fighting for our rights and what we deserve," Maldonado said.

On a normal day, the workers rallying outside Manhattan Beer headquarters in Hunts Point would be stocking and delivering for the beer distributing giant.

That means trouble is brewing for restaurants, bars and supermarkets throughout the city, Long Island and Westchester.

They'll have to find another way to get their Blue Moon, Modelo, Sam Adams and Corona.

"That definitely worries me because you know I don't want to not have the beers when customers come in looking for that. They know we never run out," Bartender Alli Henning said.

"Most of them will have to just fend for themselves. Because what we offer is convenience to them," Ferreras said.

Workers who are thristing for better treatment say the issues are big enough to stay on the picket line.

"They're trying to take away the pension and leave us with our time and 401K which I don't think is a good idea especially with how the stock market is doing right now, it doesn't seem like the right thing to do," Maldonado said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Manhattan Beer for a statement.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.