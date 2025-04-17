24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Ex-off-duty firefighter accused of DWI, speeding in fatal crash due in court

Crystal Cranmore Image
ByCrystal Cranmore WABC logo
Thursday, April 17, 2025 9:27AM
Off-duty firefighter accused of being drunk and high in deadly crash due in court
Crystal Cranmore has the latest on Michael Pena's day in court.

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- An ex-FDNY firefighter accused of being drunk and high behind the wheel in a deadly crash is set to appear before a judge in Queens on Thursday.

Michael Peña is facing manslaughter and DWI charges.

Eyewitness News expects to learn more details about the investigation when a grand jury indictment is unsealed later Thursday morning.

Officials say surveillance video shows Peña running a red light on Northern Boulevard and 107th Street in Kew Gardens on February 26.

According to the Queens District Attorney, Peña, an off-duty FDNY firefighter at the time, was going 83 mph when he hit Justin Diaz's car.

That's three times the speed limit.

The 23-year-old victim was just a block-and-a-half from his family's home on his way to an early morning shift at LaGuardia Airport.

The FDNY fired Peña after a 28-day suspension.

Loved ones say Diaz had just graduated from Vaughn College with a degree in aeronautics.
He had a passion for aviation.

Diaz's family and friends are expected to show up Thursday morning at court to call for justice.

