Ex-off-duty firefighter accused of DWI, speeding in fatal crash due in court

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- An ex-FDNY firefighter accused of being drunk and high behind the wheel in a deadly crash is set to appear before a judge in Queens on Thursday.
Michael Peña is facing manslaughter and DWI charges.
Eyewitness News expects to learn more details about the investigation when a grand jury indictment is unsealed later Thursday morning.
Officials say surveillance video shows Peña running a red light on Northern Boulevard and 107th Street in Kew Gardens on February 26.
According to the Queens District Attorney, Peña, an off-duty FDNY firefighter at the time, was going 83 mph when he hit Justin Diaz's car.
That's three times the speed limit.
The 23-year-old victim was just a block-and-a-half from his family's home on his way to an early morning shift at LaGuardia Airport.
The FDNY fired Peña after a 28-day suspension.
Loved ones say Diaz had just graduated from Vaughn College with a degree in aeronautics.
He had a passion for aviation.
Diaz's family and friends are expected to show up Thursday morning at court to call for justice.
