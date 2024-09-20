Fall colors 2024: Where to see the best colors of fall this weekend

Here's where to find the best fall foliage 2024 across New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, and other parts of the country.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fall foliage season is here! Here's where to find the best views across New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey, and other parts of the country.

AccuWeather says the best displays this season are expected across upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania, including popular destinations such as the Adirondacks, the Finger Lakes and the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.

Several parts of the Adirondacks are already expected to be at midpoint of change this weekend, as well as a few spots in the Catskills and Central New York regions.

The start of autumn will feel more like a second summer across the eastern U.S., which will have an impact on foliage from New England through the southern Appalachians.

ILoveNY.com is providing weekly updates on where to see the best colors in New York.

You can plan your fall outings to see the best colors in Connecticut by checking the interactive map on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection website.

The New Jersey Forest Service posts updated fall foliage conditions on its Facebook page and you can find the best places to visit during the month at visitnj.org.

According to AccuWeather, due to recent and upcoming weather patterns across the United States, some of the most breathtaking displays of fall foliage may emerge in regions beyond the usual hotspots.

One of the best resources to find those locations across the country is the fall foliage prediction map from Smoky Mountains National Park. You can check color projections for anywhere in the country on a weekly basis through November 20.

Be sure to check the AccuWeather forecast too when planning your trip!

