Presiden Biden signs disaster declaration for Suffolk County August flood damage

The president signed a major disaster declaration for Suffolk County after severe damage caused during August's flooding.

President Biden signs disaster declaration for Suffolk after August flooding The president signed a major disaster declaration for Suffolk County after severe damage caused during August's flooding.

President Biden signs disaster declaration for Suffolk after August flooding The president signed a major disaster declaration for Suffolk County after severe damage caused during August's flooding.

President Biden signs disaster declaration for Suffolk after August flooding The president signed a major disaster declaration for Suffolk County after severe damage caused during August's flooding.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- President Joe Biden has signed a major disaster declaration for Suffolk County.

It will unlock federal funding to address flooding damage from a storm in mid-August that devastated parts of communities like Stony Brook, Smithtown, and Rocky Point.

"Severe weather on August 18 and 19 left extreme damage across parts of our state, and I'm thankful President Biden has approved my request for a Major Disaster Declaration," Governor Hochul said. "My administration will continue to work with FEMA to ensure those affected receive the critical funding they need to begin the recovery and rebuilding process."

"Following the devastating August storms, I worked with local and state emergency management to strongly support the state's disaster request, and I would like to thank FEMA and President Biden for approving this Major Disaster Declaration," said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "This Major Disaster Declaration will unlock the resources necessary to recover and rebuild stronger, and this welcome approval is the next step in getting New Yorkers the help they need to do exactly that."

The declaration could make federal funding available for individual projects for local governments.

However, the state is still awaiting a request from the federal government that could provide assistance to homeowners.

ALSO READ | Dashcam video of Belt Parkway crash captures alleged insurance scammers reversing into car

A woman is warning other drivers after her dash camera apparently foiled an attempted car insurance scam on the Belt Parkway in Queens.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.