New Jersey offering emergency REAL ID appointments | How to sign up

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is launching a REAL ID emergency issuance program for qualified customers who need to board a domestic flight within 14 days for life-or-death reasons or for urgent travel plans.

Eligible customers will be services at a special appointment.

The following criteria will apply for life-or-death emergency or urgent travel service appointments.

All appointments will be scheduled and serviced at the NJMVC's Trenton Regional Center. These appointments will not be available for scheduling through the regular NJMVC scheduling platform.

Appointments will be limited.

An $80.00 shipping fee will be assessed to expedite the delivery of a REAL ID within a few business days. There is no fee for the appointment. The charge is solely to expedite delivery of the REAL ID license or ID, which is printed and shipped from a secure, central facility.



Customers who have a valid U.S. passport or any other acceptable identification to clear TSA checkpoints will not qualify for an emergency service appointment.

Customers will be required to submit documentation attesting to their personal situation and need for the appointment to be eligible for the emergency REAL ID services.

Customers must confirm they have the required documents for a REAL ID to be issued - 2 proofs of residential address, 1 verifiable Social Security number, and identity documents that add up to 6 REAL ID points - to qualify for an appointment. Customers should utilize the document selector tool and/or checklist available on the NJMVC's website to verify all REAL ID requirements.

The specific details and requirements for REAL ID emergency appointments are available at the NJMVC REAL ID website REALID.nj.gov.

