New Jersey offering emergency REAL ID appointments | How to sign up

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 3:44AM
New Jersey offering emergency REAL ID appointments
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is launching a REAL ID emergency issuance program for qualified customers who need to board a domestic flight within 14 days for life-or-death reasons or for urgent travel plans.

The program is offered to a limited number of people who meet a certain criteria.

Eligible customers will be services at a special appointment.

The following criteria will apply for life-or-death emergency or urgent travel service appointments.

  • All appointments will be scheduled and serviced at the NJMVC's Trenton Regional Center. These appointments will not be available for scheduling through the regular NJMVC scheduling platform.

  • Appointments will be limited.

  • An $80.00 shipping fee will be assessed to expedite the delivery of a REAL ID within a few business days. There is no fee for the appointment. The charge is solely to expedite delivery of the REAL ID license or ID, which is printed and shipped from a secure, central facility.

  • Customers who have a valid U.S. passport or any other acceptable identification to clear TSA checkpoints will not qualify for an emergency service appointment.

  • Customers will be required to submit documentation attesting to their personal situation and need for the appointment to be eligible for the emergency REAL ID services.

  • Customers must confirm they have the required documents for a REAL ID to be issued - 2 proofs of residential address, 1 verifiable Social Security number, and identity documents that add up to 6 REAL ID points - to qualify for an appointment. Customers should utilize the document selector tool and/or checklist available on the NJMVC's website to verify all REAL ID requirements.

    • The specific details and requirements for REAL ID emergency appointments are available at the NJMVC REAL ID website REALID.nj.gov.


