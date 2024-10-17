NOAA's Climate Prediction Center to release 2024-2025 U.S. winter outlook

NOAA is set to release its winter outlook for the country. Here's what we expect to hear.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, is set to release its predictions for the winter.

The climate prediction center, a division of the National Weather Service, will reveal its outlook for December 2024 through February 2025.

The agency's experts are expected to announce the temperature and precipitation trends for the upcoming winter, as well as the expected change in drought conditions across the country.

The announcement is expected at 11 a.m. ET.

Check back for details once the outlook has been released.