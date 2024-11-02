Crews make progress battling wildfire near former ski resort in Rockaway Twp., NJ; now 50% contained

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey authorities continue to make progress in battling the flames of a multi-acre wildfire that broke out in Morris County.

As of 10 a.m. on Saturday, the 170-acre wildlife is 50% contained and all evacuation orders have been lifted, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The state agency said Green Pond Road remains closed in the area of the Craigmeur Ski Area and that 16 structures are currently threatened by the fire.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene on Friday morning as the fire burned through the Craigmeur Recreation Complex. Dubbed the "Craigmeur Lookout Wildfire," the blaze was first reported around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.

In a Friday evening update, the NJ Forest Fire Service said the fire stretched 140 acres and was 30% contained, which was progress from the morning when the fire was only 10% contained.

Toni Yates has the latest on the Rockaway, New Jersey wildfire.

Fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews have been deployed to help contain the fire, the NJ Forest Fire Service said. A helicopter capable of dropping 350 gallons of water is still assisting in relief efforts, while local county fire departments are aiding in structure protection.

The Morris County wildfire takes place near an October 19 fire on Jacobs Road that burned for four days.

According to officials, New Jersey is at the highest level of fire restrictions, with more than 350 wildfires since September 15.

Craigmeur was the site of a well-known ski resort for decades, before closing in 1997. The site is now unoccupied.

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ: New York state trooper shot in leg on Southern State Parkway in West Hempstead

Phil Taitt reports on the officer's condition from West Hempstead.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.