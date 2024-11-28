You can catch a glimpse Friday and Saturday at sunrise!

Reverse Manhattanhenge is this weekend! What you need to know to see the natural spectacle

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The natural spectacle known as Manhattanhenge will occur again this weekend... but in reverse.

Twice per year, typically in May and June, New Yorkers and visitors are treated to the phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and sinks below the horizon framed in a canyon of skyscrapers.

But in November and January, Reverse Manhattanhenge happens.

That's when the rising sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow.

This year, you can catch a glimpse around sunrise on Friday, November 29 (6:59 a.m.) and Saturday, November 30 (7 a.m.).

Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says the skies look good and conditions will be mostly clear both mornings.

If you're planning on checking it out, remember to dress warm and don't forget your hat and gloves.

Lee says temperatures will be in the mid 30s Friday morning and New York City could experience its first freezing temperatures Saturday morning.

For the best view, find a spot as far west as possible along:

57th Street

42nd Street

34th Street

23rd Street

14th Street

Along the Hudson River in Manhattan or vantage points along the river in New Jersey are also great spots.

If you want to get a picture worthy of the occasion, follow these tips from AccuWeather.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.