22-year-old man fatally stabbed in dispute over bike

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a dispute over a bicycle in the Corona section of Queens.

Police say the incident happened just before 1 a.m. Monday.

An arrest has been made and charges are pending.

Meanwhile, Junction Boulevard is closed from 38th Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue as police continue their investigation.

