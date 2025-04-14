24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
22-year-old man fatally stabbed in dispute over bike

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, April 14, 2025 8:53AM
22-year-old man stabbed and killed in Queens
Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a dispute over a bicycle in the Corona section of Queens.

Police say the incident happened just before 1 a.m. Monday.

An arrest has been made and charges are pending.

Meanwhile, Junction Boulevard is closed from 38th Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue as police continue their investigation.

----------


