6 members of the same family die in small plane crash in Upstate New York

COPAKE, New York (WABC) -- Tragedy struck in Upstate New York after a family of six was killed in a small plane crash.

It happened 10 miles outside of Columbia County Airport in Copake, New York on Saturday just after noon.

At least two of the victims had connections to the New York City area.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilot reported a missed approach and "requested vectors for another approach."

"We have obtained a video of the actual crash in the final seconds. The video.. appears to show that the aircraft was intact and crashed at a high rate of descent," Todd Iman, NTSB board member said.

The family was apparently celebrating a birthday and the Passover holiday.

Dr. Michael Groff, Karenna Groff, Dr. Joy Saini and James Santoro were among those killed in the crash.

The NTSB says air traffic control at the airport radioed to the pilot to warn about low altitude at least three times but never received a response.

Officials say they expect to be at the crash site for about a week trying to piece together what led to the crash.

Meanwhile, many are remembering the disgtinguished family of medical professionals and athletes.

Karenna Groff, a star soccer player, was studying at NYU Medical School. She wa named NCAA Woman of the Year in 2022.

The university released a statement that said, in part, "Karenna demonstrated exceptional skills and unwavering passion towards the care of patients."

"We will remember her for her warmth, her grace, her kindness, her outstanding accomplishments and the pure joy she brough to our community."

Family members say Santoro was looking forward to proposing to Groff.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

