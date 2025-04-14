Shoppers help stop man who was headbutting, hitting girl at New Jersey mall

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Shoppers at a mall in New Jersey became Good Samaritans, helping to stop an attack on a girl.

David Cohen, 49, is accused of smacking the girl in the face and headbutting her several times while they were at Bergen Town Center in Paramus.

Witnesses led police officers to the pair. They say Cohen was also screaming at the girl saying, "I hope you die."

Cohen is facing charges including assault and child endangerment.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.