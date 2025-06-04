'The View' celebrates 2 full seasons of daily podcast series with live taping

Co-hosts of "The View" walked the red carpet Tuesday night, along with the executive producer of the show, and the president of ABC News.

Co-hosts of "The View" walked the red carpet Tuesday night, along with the executive producer of the show, and the president of ABC News.

Co-hosts of "The View" walked the red carpet Tuesday night, along with the executive producer of the show, and the president of ABC News.

Co-hosts of "The View" walked the red carpet Tuesday night, along with the executive producer of the show, and the president of ABC News.

NEW YORK CITY -- A special celebration took place Tuesday night in New York City, highlighting "The View's" daily podcast show.

Co-hosts of "The View," including Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin, walked the red carpet, along with the executive producer of the show, and the president of ABC News.

It was all in celebration of two full seasons of the show's daily podcast series "Behind the Table."

And how did they celebrate the milestone? By doing another podcast, "Behind The Table LIVE: An Evening with 'The View' Co-hosts."

It was taped at the Disney headquarters at 7 Hudson Square in Manhattan.

"The View" is owned by Disney, the same parent company as ABC Owned Television Stations.