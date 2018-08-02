A man has died and a teenage girl is in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Huntington, Suffolk County, Thursday morning.Officials said 17-year-old Veronica Borracci, of Dix Hills, was arrested Thursday and charged in connection to the death of 32-year-old Sair Rodriguez, of Greenlawn.Police said Rodriguez was walking on the southbound shoulder of Broadway at the intersection of Legacy Court just after 12:00 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Broadway. The vehice left the scene.Rodriguez was rushed to Huntington Hospital and later died from his injuries.Borracci was scheduled to appear in court Friday.----------