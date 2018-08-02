1 dead, 17-year-old in custody after hit-and-run crash in Huntington, Suffolk County

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has died and a teenage girl is in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Huntington.

Eyewitness News
HUNTINGTON, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A man has died and a teenage girl is in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Huntington, Suffolk County, Thursday morning.

Officials said 17-year-old Veronica Borracci, of Dix Hills, was arrested Thursday and charged in connection to the death of 32-year-old Sair Rodriguez, of Greenlawn.

Police said Rodriguez was walking on the southbound shoulder of Broadway at the intersection of Legacy Court just after 12:00 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Broadway. The vehice left the scene.
Rodriguez was rushed to Huntington Hospital and later died from his injuries.

Borracci was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runGreenlawnSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News