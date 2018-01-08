One man has died following a raging house fire in North Amityville.The victim was one of three men injured in the house on Albany Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say they had to fight the fire from the outside as the entire home was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.The residents, all family members, were taken to University Hospital. The two middle-aged men were seriously injured and are receiving care in the burn unit.Two children, a boy and girl, escaped the fire unharmed. They were released to their mother who was not home at the time of the fire.It took several hours to bring the fire under control. Firefighters found the man's body after the fire had been put out.The cause is under investigation, but deemed non-criminal.----------