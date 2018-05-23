1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on Brooklyn street

(@MScottDonnelly / Twitter)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Three people were shot, one fatally, on the street in Brooklyn Wednesday.

It happened on South 3rd Street and Hewes Street in Williamsburg.

A 19-year-old man shot in the head was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man shot once in the torso walked to the 90th Precinct for help. He is at Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The third man was shot in the side and was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The motive is under investigation, but authorities say it appears gang related.

The exact circumstances are not yet known, and it is not clear if anyone is in custody.

