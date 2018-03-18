1 dead, 3 injured in apartment fire in the East Village

One person was killed and three others injured when fire broke out inside an apartment in the East Village Sunday morning.The FDNY received a call at 6:08 p.m. of a fire in a first-floor apartment on East 7th Street in Alphabet City.One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The fire was placed under control shortly after 7 a.m.12 units and 60 firefighters responded to the scene.----------