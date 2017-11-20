EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2674075" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from Juan Marcoz shows a massive plant fire with thick, black smoke that's burning in New Windsor, New York.

Emergency crews are at the scene of an explosion and fire that killed one man and injured more than 30 people, including firefighters, at a manufacturing plant in New York's Hudson Valley.The explosion happened at around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the north section of Verla International -- a business that makes cosmetics, primarily nail polish. It's located at 463 Temple Hill Road in New Windsor in Orange County.The Orange County Executive's Office reports that the Medical Examiner was requested at 7:40 p.m. for a deceased man at the Verla Costmetic plant. He had previously been reported missing.Here is raw video showing the thick, black smoke billowing from the plant's roof:At about 10:40 a.m., a second explosion occurred at the plant, New Windsor police said.33 people were injured in the fire. Seven of them are firefighters for the city of Newburgh. All of the injured people are expected to survive.Emergency officials issued a shelter-in-place alert for people who were in the immediate area of the plant, but that has since been lifted.Vails Gate firefighters were at the scene fighting the fire for hours. Hazmat teams were also at the fire, as there was significant concern over what in the plant was burning and whether the smoke was dangerous to people nearby.