1 dead, 4 injured in head-on collision between NJ Transit bus and dump truck in Maplewood

A New Jersey Transit bus collided with a dump truck in Maplewood.

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say one person was killed and four others injured Tuesday in a head-on crash involving a bus and a garbage truck in New Jersey.

The accident happened at about 12:45 p.m. on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood, according to the Essex County prosecutor's office.

The bus driver, who was the only person on the bus, was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Newark. He has been identified as 65-year-old Larry Wiley.

The driver of the dump truck and three passengers were hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Crash and Fire Investigative Unit and the Maplewood Police Department.

