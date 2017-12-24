1 hurt when fire tears through home on Long Island

OAKDALE, Long Island (WABC) --A raging fire tore through a house on Long Island Sunday, leaving one person injured.
The flames broke out at the home on Connetquot Road in Oakdale around noon.
One person was pulled from the burning home by firefighters and rushed to the Stony Brook University Hospita in serious condition.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Suffolk County arson squad and Islip fire marshal.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts