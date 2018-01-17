  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
FENTANYL

11 reputed mobsters arrested in major fentanyl ring bust on Staten Island

Watch raw video showing police officers and DEA agents escort suspects arrested in connection with a major fentanyl bust on Staten Island. (WABC)

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) --
Eleven reputed mobsters were arrested in connection with a heroin and fentanyl ring that distributed the drugs to Staten Island, Brooklyn and New Jersey.

The suspects, named in a federal indictment, were arrested Wednesday morning on Staten Island -- where the ring was based.

They are described as reputed Albanian mobsters. Watch video of them being walked by police officers and DEA agents in the player above.



The arrests are the culmination of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, NYPD and New York State Police.

These suspects are not directly connected to the firefighter arrested at his Staten Island home Friday night for allegedly distributing fentanyl.

However, those arrested Wednesday are part of a greater push by federal law enforcement to rid Staten Island of its heroin and fentanyl epidemic. More arrests are expected in the future.
