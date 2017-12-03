12-year-old boy dies in Queens apartment inferno

ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (WABC) --
A 12-year-old boy died as flames swept through his apartment building in Queens.

The fire broke out on the fifth floor around 3 a.m. Sunday at the building on Ocean Promenade and 122nd Street in Rockaway Park while most were sound asleep.

Three residents suffered serious injuries, and four others suffered minor injuries. One firefighter also suffered minor injuries. It took 60 firefighters to get the inferno under control.

"Horrendous, horrendous smoke. A lot of fire people," said neighbor Bernie Monaghan.

Neighbors described a frantic night with dozens and dozens of residents standing out in the cold watching helplessly.

"A lot of people had their Ugg boots on and pajamas," said another neighbor.

Frank Hopt says in the tight-knit neighborhood, everyone is feeling pain.

Officials have identified the 12-year-old as Thomas Curley.

"Forget it. They're like in shock. They're in shock. And I have two kids, and their kids were friends with the kid who passed away," Hopt said.

All of the injured were rushed to Nassau Community Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.
