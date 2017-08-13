Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the Bronx Sunday morning.The incident happened at about 11:25 a.m. at 173rd Street and Weeks Avenue in the Claremont section.The girl was approached by an unidentified Hispanic male who was armed, according to the NYPD.She was taken into an alley and sexually assaulted, police say.The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Police are canvassing the area as the investigation continues.