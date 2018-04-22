Thirteen people were injured after an explosion and fire destroyed a New Jersey home Saturday morning during a sleepover birthday party.Woodbridge Township residents said they heard a loud bang and saw flames shooting out of the home on Vernon Way around 9:50 a.m.When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was engulfed in flames. One neighbor said the entire bottom floor of the house was engulfed in a matter of seconds.Six adults were hospitalized with serious burns. Seven juveniles were also hurt, most of them suffering from smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.----------