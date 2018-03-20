17 taken to hospital after 8-year-old discharges pepper spray in Brooklyn school

Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
17 people are recovering from minor injuries suffered when an 8-year-old discharged pepper spray inside a Brooklyn school Tuesday.

It happened at P.S. 184 on Newport Street in Brownsville.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education says EMS immediately responded.

The 17 students and staff members were taken to the hospital for observation out of an abundance of caution.

The incident is under investigation.

