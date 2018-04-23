2 attacks against Jewish men, 1 called 'fake jew,' in Brooklyn

Candace McCowan reports on the attacks from Crown Heights.

Naveen Dhaliwal
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Two unprovoked bias attacks against visibly Jewish men in Brooklyn over the last week have rattled the community. The latest attack occurred Saturday morning when a man was brutally beaten while returning home from his daily prayers.

Menachem Moskowitz, 52, says he was holding on to a fence while being jumped and then choked. Luckily there were two people nearby who ran up to help.

Moskowitz was walking home after his Sunday afternoon prayers when he casually said "hello" to his attacker.



"He started a tyrant. 'I hate Jews, you stole my money - call my mortgage, my house,'" Moskowitz said.

Two people walking by jumped in to help, allowing Moskowitz, shaken and injured, to get away.

"There are a lot of people unfortunately that hate Jews and want to kill the Jews," said his wife, Channah Moskowitz.

The local community has become increasingly concerned as police say this is the second attack in a week on a member of the Jewish community. One man was punched several times in the face nearby on Eastern Parkway.

"I made sure to buy a bottle of mace. I will hold it, conceal it, hopefully never have to use it," said Levi Backman, a resident.

The Anti-Defamation League is also helping by offering a $5,000 reward to find the person or people responsible for both crimes.

