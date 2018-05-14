Police are investigating after two cars were destroyed by fire late Sunday night on the same block in Suffolk County.A 911 call came in at about 11:50 p.m. to report the burning vehicles.The cars were parked on opposite sides of Melody Lane in North Amityville.Suffolk County Police said it may have been the result of a brush fire that spread, but arson investigators are also looking into the cause of the fires.No injuries were reported.----------