2 cars go up in flames while parked on street in North Amityville

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on two car fires on a Long Island street.

Eyewitness News
NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating after two cars were destroyed by fire late Sunday night on the same block in Suffolk County.

A 911 call came in at about 11:50 p.m. to report the burning vehicles.

The cars were parked on opposite sides of Melody Lane in North Amityville.

Suffolk County Police said it may have been the result of a brush fire that spread, but arson investigators are also looking into the cause of the fires.

No injuries were reported.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car fireNorth AmityvilleSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police investigating deaths of neighbors fatally shot in Bushwick
Good Samaritan tackles suspect after elderly women assaulted
Car flips over in middle of Madison Avenue
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
VIDEO: Bounce house blows onto highway with boy inside
Retaining wall collapses behind Bronx apartment building
Missing teacher from Queens found dead in upstate New York
Man wanted for groping women on MTA buses in Queens
Show More
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
Man stabbed to death inside apartment in the Bronx
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Chili's restaurant chain hit with credit and debit card data breach
Woman claims Oreo never paid her for winning flavor
More News