NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --Police are investigating after two cars were destroyed by fire late Sunday night on the same block in Suffolk County.
A 911 call came in at about 11:50 p.m. to report the burning vehicles.
The cars were parked on opposite sides of Melody Lane in North Amityville.
Suffolk County Police said it may have been the result of a brush fire that spread, but arson investigators are also looking into the cause of the fires.
No injuries were reported.
