Multiple people were taken to the hospital when a boat hit a jetty near Woodbridge, New Jersey, on Sunday.According to New Jersey State Police, the incident happened in Arthur Kill Channel around 5:41 p.m.The eight people on board the boat were all taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. Five people reported injuries - two are in critical condition, and three are facing minor injuriesNYPD, FDNY, Perth Amboy PD, Woodbridge Township PD, U.S. Coast Guard and NJ State Police were on scene helping the injured.It is unclear why the boat hit the jetty.