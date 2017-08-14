BOAT ACCIDENT

2 critical after boat hits jetty in channel near Woodbridge, NJ

5 people were injured after a boat crashed into a jetty near Woodbridge.

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Multiple people were taken to the hospital when a boat hit a jetty near Woodbridge, New Jersey, on Sunday.

According to New Jersey State Police, the incident happened in Arthur Kill Channel around 5:41 p.m.

The eight people on board the boat were all taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. Five people reported injuries - two are in critical condition, and three are facing minor injuries

NYPD, FDNY, Perth Amboy PD, Woodbridge Township PD, U.S. Coast Guard and NJ State Police were on scene helping the injured.

It is unclear why the boat hit the jetty.
