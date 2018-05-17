EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3486929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from the scene of a school bus crash in Mt. Olive, N.J. on May 17, 2018.

Two people were killed and 45 injured when a school bus carrying fifth graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck in New Jersey Thursday morning.The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on I-80 West in Mount Olive Township, with the bus ending up on its side in the grass median with the front end completely torn off.Photos from the scene:The bus was carrying students from East Brook Middle School in Paramus. Family members tell Eyewitness News the bus was headed to Waterloo Village as part of a field trip for fifth graders.The front end of the bus appeared to be crushed or ripped off, and it was completely sheared off its undercarriage. A piece of the front end, with the steering wheel visible, was laying on top of the metal barrier separating the highway from the median.Raw video from the scene:Morristown Medical Center spokeswoman Elaine Andrecovich said they have received some people from the accident, but she did not have a number available and could not say how many were children.About 10 victims were taken to St. Clare's Dover Hospital and St. Clare's Denville Hospital, according to Communications Director Patty Montgomery. She said they were being evaluated and treated, but she did not have ages or conditions.Two other buses not involved in the accident returned to the school, and students were being dismissed. Authorities say family members of students should contact the Paramus Police at 201-262-3400 for further instructions.----------