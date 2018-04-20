FDLE agents are responding to a shooting scene in Trenton, Gilchrist County. All of our thoughts are with @GCSOFlorida and the many responding agencies at this time. — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 19, 2018

Our thoughts & prayers are with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, the families of Sgt. Noel Ramirez, Deputy Taylor Lindsay & the community they were dedicated to serving.

Sgt. Ramirez and Deputy Lindsey were shot & killed in an ambush earlier today. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/2Ik8u2mhB2 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 20, 2018

My thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the families, friends and colleagues of the two @GCSOFlorida deputies (HEROES) who lost their lives in the line of duty today. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2018

Someone fired through the window of a north Florida restaurant Thursday afternoon, killing two deputies who were getting food, officials said.Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz identified the slain deputies during a news conference as Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 30, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25.The deputies were getting food at the Ace China restaurant in Trenton when the shooter, 59-year-old John Hubert Highnote, walked up to the building and fired at them through a window, Schultz said. Fellow deputies responding to the scene found the shooter dead from a gunshot wound outside the business.There's no apparent motive for the shooting."Sgt. Ramirez and Deputy Lindsey were the best of the best," Schultz said. "They were men of integrity, men of loyalty. They were God-fearing, and they loved what they did, and we are very proud of them."Schultz said he rushed to the scene as soon as he heard about the shooting. He said it's important to remember that attacks like Thursday's can happen anywhere, even in small cities like Trenton."After 26 years of doing this, there is nothing that can prepare you for senseless deaths," Schultz said.Trenton is in northern Florida, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Gainesville.The NYPD responded to the ambush on Twitter, sending their thoughts and prayers.President Donald Trump called them "HEROES" in a tweet sharing his condolences.----------